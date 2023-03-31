$140,936 Granted to Audubon County Community Projects

The Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $140,936 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2023 Grant Cycle.
The following organizations are Spring 2023 Grant Recipients:
Organization Project Award
Audubon Country Players Community Theater Equipment for Community Theater $1,500.00
Audubon County Historical Society Cottage/House Museum Furnace $4,200.00
Audubon County Tourism Evolution of the Heartland $5,000.00
Audubon Recreation Foundation Heating Up the ARC Gym $49,099.00
Brayton Fire Department Firefighter Protective Gear $27,430.00
Exira Community Club Exira Event Center Kitchen Remodel $25,000.00
Exira Lions Club Lions Deck Replacement $1,800.00
Exira Public Library AWE Children’s Literacy Stations $8,426
Friendship Home Security System Upgrade $18,481
All grantees met the criteria as Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Audubon County were eligible to apply.
The Audubon County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Audubon County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Audubon County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Audubon County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Advisory board members of the Audubon County Community Foundation are Chair, Steven B. Hansen of Audubon; Vice Chair, Pat Kaiser of Audubon; Secretary/Treasurer, Megan Wagner of Audubon; Gina Benton of Exira; Dr. Bob Blomme, DVM of Audubon; Travis Nelson of Exira; and Donna Olson of Kimballton.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Sunni Kamp, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or sunni@omahafoundation.org.