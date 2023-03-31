$140,936 Granted to Audubon County Community Projects

Audubon County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members pictured include (from left to right): Dr. Bob Blomme, DVM; Pat Kaiser, Vice Chair; Megan Wagner, Secretary/Treasurer; Gina Benton; Steven B. Hansen, Chair; Sunni Kamp, Foundation Director; and Travis Nelson.

The Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $140,936 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2023 Grant Cycle.

