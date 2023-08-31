AUDUBON — It might be a couple months until the General Election on Nov. 7, but for those interested in running for City and School Board candidates who will be on the ballot.
City candidates will file with their local auditor’s office, while school board candidates file with their school board secretary. The last day to file is Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
Nomination papers can be circulated during the filing period.
In the area:
The city of Audubon will have the mayor’s position open, along with two council members.
The city council will also put a public measure on the ballot.
They will ask the public to vote yes on a change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and services tax in the city of Audubon effective July 1, 2024. The measure states, “If the change is approved, revenues from the sales and services tax shall be allocated as follows: 0% for property tax relief and the specific purposes for which the revenues shall otherwise be expended are: 100% for construction, reconstruction, replacement, maintenance, and improvement of city streets, curbs, storm sewers and related infrastructure; and public works related expenses, including administrative expenses. Currently the revenues are used for street construction and repair.
The Audubon Community School District will have three at large school board positions open.
The city of Brayton will have the mayor’s position open along with three council positions.
The city of Exira will have the mayor’s position on the ballot along with three council members positions.
The Exira council will also have a public measure on the ballot, asking “Shall the City of Exira be authorized to adopt an ordinance reducing the membership of the Library Board of Trustees from seven (7) members to five (5) members, with one member being a resident of the rural area served by the library, and all members to be appointed by the City Council?”
The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School District will have four at large board member positions open.
The city of Gray will have the mayor’s position along with three council positions on the ballot.
The city of Kimballton will have the mayor’s position along with two council positions open.