Nov. 24, 1949
– Nov. 12, 2022
Funeral services for Judy “Jude” Robert, 72, were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Exira Lutheran Church with Pastor Kelley Pedersen officiating. Burial was in the Exira Cemetery. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jude’s family and her arrangements.
Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Judy Marlene, the daughter of Anton and Velma (Dorsey) Petersen, was born Nov. 24, 1949, at her parents’ home in Atlantic. She attended Atlantic Community Schools, graduating with the Class of 1968. Following high school, she attended American Academy of Beauty in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in 1970.
On Feb. 28, 1970, she was united in marriage to Howard Paulsen. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Darcie. She was employed at the Good Tip Top Salon in Atlantic and also did hair at the Exira Care Center. In May of 1977, she opened Judy’s Beauty Salon which she owned and operated for the next 22 ½ years. She was united in marriage to Jeffrey Roberts on Dec. 18, 1981. After closing the beauty salon she helped care for her granddaughter, Sydnee for three years before working at Jumbo Jack’s Cookbooks in Audubon. In 2008, Jude started working in the business office at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital and as a para educator in the Exira Community School District. She retired in May of 2016, but one to not sit still, she worked part-time as a substitute for the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School District and also worked at T.J.’s Pourhouse in Exira.
Jude was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church. She loved spending her free time outdoors, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, especially her granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Max Petersen and Jim Petersen; and her sisters, LaVern (Bud) Martens and Roberta (Earl) Christensen.
Jude is survived by her daughter, Darcie (Matt) Jorgensen of Exira; grandchildren: Alexis (Matt) Luck of Dover, Minn., Sydnee (fiancé, Tyson Partridge) Young of Exira, and Mayne Jorgensen of Exira; great-granddaughter, Isla Luck of Dover, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Janet Petersen of Atlantic and Jean Petersen of Exira; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Exira Lutheran Church with Pastor Kelley Pedersen officiating. Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jude’s family and her arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com