Adair Supervisors approve moving sheriff vehicle funds

ADAIR COUNTY – Members of the Adair County Board of Supervisors approved moving funding for vehicles for the sheriff’s department from the 2023 fiscal year to 2024 fiscal year during their meeting on Tuesday after a request from Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater.
Vandewater said there are two vehicles department officials were supposed to receive during the 2023 fiscal year, but they aren’t built yet and ready to be purchased.
“They may be in Iowa, but they're not put together, and ready to be purchased,” Vandewater said. “So I would like to move the funds to the 2024 fiscal year because it was out of my control.”
The board also approved appointing John Schildberg as a Veterans Affairs Board Commissioner.