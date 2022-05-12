AUDUBON- The class 1A district 1 state qualifying track meet was held in Audubon Thursday night with the Wheelers getting at least two teams into the state meet.
The final standings and qualifiers won’t be known until late Friday or Saturday due to several qualifying meets in northwest Iowa being postponed to today due to expected bad weather Thursday night.
First place finishers qualify for the state meet automatically and the next 14 best performances from around the state.
The Wheelers 800 Sprint Medley team of Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Abigail Zaiger and Hannah Thygesen will make the trip to Des Moines along with the boys 4 x110 shuttle hurdle team which edged out CAM to win that event.
Keep checking our website, swiowanewssource.com for the complete results.