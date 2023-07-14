JULY 14-16 The Little Mermaid (PG)

The Little Mermaid follows a mermaid princess Ariel who is fascinated with the human world and makes a deal with a treacherous sea witch Ursula to trade her voice for human legs in order to impress Prince Eric, who she saved from a shipwreck, before time runs out.

There will be an extra showing of The Little Mermaid on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 21-23 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)

Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.

JULY 28-30 Sound of Freedom (PG-13)

The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Movie showings are subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Howings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showing at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

The free Wednesday morning movies shown at 10 a.m. include

July 19 Secret Life of Pets 2 SPONSORS:Audubon Church of Christ, Landus, Audubon County Newspapers

July 26 Bad Guys SPONSORS: Landmands Bank, FNIC, RKS Tree Service

Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

