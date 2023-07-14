JULY 14-16 The Little Mermaid (PG)
The Little Mermaid follows a mermaid princess Ariel who is fascinated with the human world and makes a deal with a treacherous sea witch Ursula to trade her voice for human legs in order to impress Prince Eric, who she saved from a shipwreck, before time runs out.
There will be an extra showing of The Little Mermaid on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
JULY 21-23 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG)
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.
JULY 28-30 Sound of Freedom (PG-13)
The incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Movie showings are subject to change. All tickets $4, cash only. Howings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee showing at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.
The free Wednesday morning movies shown at 10 a.m. include
July 19 Secret Life of Pets 2 SPONSORS:Audubon Church of Christ, Landus, Audubon County Newspapers
July 26 Bad Guys SPONSORS: Landmands Bank, FNIC, RKS Tree Service
Doors open at 9:30 a.m.