I would like to take a few moments to help the public better understand some of the budgeting and operations of the Audubon Fire & Rescue Department. First off, the department is an entity of the City of Audubon and has a budget within the city. It is completed every year with a strategic plan on what equipment and many other expenses will be needed to be a successful department. I would also like to add that the Fire & Rescue Department is the only department within the City of Audubon that is fully volunteered, and the only department to perform any fundraising on a regular basis. Under this budget, various expense line items are involved, such as utilities, fuel, new equipment, vehicle maintenance, and several others. The department also has two sources of outside revenue, one is our billing for medical calls, and the other is tax money collected from the townships. Medical billing started in the fall of 2016 and has been successful in assisting with purchases of medical supplies. Previously this funding came from our annual fundraisers. The department is responsible for responding to 9 of the 12 townships within Audubon County in part or full, depending on location. The townships collect taxes for fire protection and then that money is paid to the Fire & Rescue Department and placed in the city’s budget to offset the cost of the operations of the fire department. Currently, there is funding from the townships to purchase a tanker and help offset other costs. The townships and the Audubon Fire & Rescue Association (fundraising monies) funds cannot be included in the city bond but can help pay the debt principle off sooner. The plan is to pay the 20-year station bond sooner with assistance from these funds. With that being said, the county citizens are paying for fire protection, but unfortunately do not get a say on the station vote due to it being a city vote. The total project is not to exceed 2.8 million at 3.75% interest. I know this has been a topic of discussion with lots of numbers being estimated, but we were just informed two weeks ago that USDA will assist in the funding at the above interest rate. The next steps in the process will be to complete the final design and obtain bids.
