Lane Elmquist
Animals
Kaleb Nelson Rabbits Red
Creative Arts
Olivia Carter Abe Lincolns Series Photos Red
Emily Foran Hallway Photo Blue
Kari Graeve Morning Dew Photo Blue
Chloe Jackson Cat Face Photo Blue
Chloe Jackson Cat in Tree Photo Blue
Mason Brand Wheel Painting Red
Katelyn Dreher Wooden Cross Red
Family and Consumer Sciences
Mason Brand Brownies Blue
Emily Foran Lemon Lavender Bundt Cake Red
Emily Foran Kalmati White
Science, Engineering & Technology
Tatum Christensen Wooden Flag Blue
Cole Fahn Stove Cover Blue
Olivia Malloy Showbox Blue
Kamden King Airplane Experiment Red
Educational Presentations
Katelyn Dreher The Animal Cell Seal of Merit
Awardrobe Clothing Event
Emma Brand Clothing Selection Participation
For more information on 4-H opportunities, please contact Ann Carter at the ISU Extension and Outreach Audubon County office at acarter@iastate.edu or 712-563-4239 or visit the Iowa 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h.
Audubon County Iowa State Fair Horse Exhibitors and results:
Maecy Rudy
Reserve Champion Ranch Horse Mare 8 years and up
Reserve Champion Pole Bending grades 7-9
Ranch Horse Western Pleasure Blue
Ranch Horse Walk Trot Blue
Audubon County Iowa State Fair Beef Exhibitors and results:
Olivia Carter Commercial Breeding Heifer Blue
Lane Elmquist
Reserve Champion Division 1 Crossbred Steers
Leyton Elmquist
Simmental Breeding Heifer Purple and 2nd in class
Audubon County Iowa State Fair Sheep Exhibitors and results:
Ty Bowlin
Intermediate Showmanship Purple and 2nd in class
Black Face Commercial Ewes 2 Purples
Black Face Market Lamb Purple
Black Face Market Lamb Blue
Chase Buck
Intermediate Showmanship Purple and 2nd in class
Black Face Commercial Ewes 2 Purples
Audubon County Iowa
State Fair Swine Exhibitors and results:
Ty Bowlin
Crossbred Market Barrows Blue
Lane Elmquist
Reserve Champion Spotted Breeding Gilt
Commercial Gilts Purple
Crossbred Market Barrow Purple and 1st in class
Leyton Elmquist
Duroc Breeding Gilt Purple and 1st in class
Junior Swine Showmanship 3rd in class
Crossbred Market Barrows 2 Blues
Clayton VanAernam
Commercial Gilts 2 Blues
Audubon County Iowa State Fair Poultry Exhibitors and results:
Collin Hansen
Champion Junior Showman
Reserve Champion Bantam Single Comb Clean Legged,
Bantam feather legged cockerel Purple and 1st in class
Old English Game cockerel Purple and 2nd in class
Old English Game pullet Purple
Bantam feather legged pullet Purple
Bantam single comb clean legged cockerel Purple
Asiatic cockerel Blue
Old English Game cockerel Blue
Asiatic pullet 2 Blues
Audubon County Iowa State Fair Rabbit Exhibitors and results:
Collin Hansen Champion Junior Showman
Best of Breed and Best of Variety Commercial Senior Buck
Fancy Senior Doe Blue and 2nd in class
Fancy Senior Buck 2 Whites
Audubon County Iowa State Fair Goat Exhibitors and results:
Tyler Ellingson Market Meat Goat Wethers 2 Blues
Does under 1 year of age 2 Blues
