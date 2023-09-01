June 9, 1948
– Aug. 28, 2023
Funeral Services for Ronald Leonard Baier, 75, were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at the First Christian Church, Guthrie Center. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Guthrie Center. The Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center was in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Leonard Baier, 75, son of Alfred and Helen Lucille (Hutchins) Baier, was born June 9, 1948 in Carroll. He passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at his home in Guthrie Center.
Ron attended schools in Exira. In June of 1966, he enlisted into the United States Army. On Aug. 21, 1966, he married Raynette Sheley at the Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Ron served in the Vietnam War and was decorated with 4 Bronze Service Stars. Prior to his honorable discharge, Ron and Raynette lived briefly in Baltimore and Texas. Following his discharge from the Army, they made their home in Guthrie Center. Ron worked for a short time at the gas station before working for Steensen Gas & Electric for 27 years. He then went to work for Guthrie Center High School as head custodian, working 20 years until he retired in 2014. Ron then did various repair work for those in the community that needed something repaired.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, Guthrie Center, Omar B. Shearer Post #124, Guthrie Center, and the Sons of the American Legion. Ron started the Avenue of Flags at Union Cemetery, Guthrie Center, and continued this for the next 44 years. Ron enjoyed golfing, the Kansas City Chiefs, and was a two time family fantasy football winner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Rodney Baier.
Ron is survived by his wife, Raynette Baier of Guthrie Center; son, Rick (Renee) Baier of Guthrie Center; two grandchildren, Jared Baier and Kena Baier; brothers, Greg (Lois) Baier and Mark (Joni) Baier both of Audubon; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.