Dr. John Greving receives award

At the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit held on Dec. 15th, Dr. John Greving was awarded the 2022 Beef Quality Assurance Cow-Calf Award. As a long-time advocate for the beef industry and promoter of the BQA program, Dr. Greving has worked closely with ISU Beef Extension Specialist Erika Lundy to integrate yearly BQA sessions into annual customer meetings and helps producers obtain their BQA certification.
