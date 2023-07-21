The reigning Iowa State Fair Queen Mary Ann Fox, of Mitchell County made a visit to the Audubon County Fair on Saturday. She toured the grounds with 2022 Audubon County Fair Queen and fellow ISF Queen contest contestant, Jaci Christensen, right; and the new 2023 Audubon County Fair Queen, Sienna Albertsen, left. Albertsen will compete in this year’s Iowa State Fair Queen Contest in early August.

Tags