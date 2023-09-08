DMACC’s Diesel Technology program is hosting its annual Fall Semester Job Fair on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. More than two dozen employers will have booths set up from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in Bldg. #14 as they seek to fill their full- and part-time job needs. The job fair is free.
“We generally have approximately 100 students with varying levels of experience and ability ranging from very green first year students with little shop experience that are ready to get their feet wet with a part-time position, to fairly seasoned second year students with lots of home, shop and farm experience ready to graduate and get started with their careers,” said DMACC Diesel Technology Instructor and Program Chair Shea Parsons.
He said this is a great opportunity for employers in the heavy-duty equipment, trucking, agriculture and diesel technology industries to hire diesel technicians immediately.
DMACC’s Diesel Technology program is a six-semester, two-year program where students are in class roughly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday learning in a hands-on environment preparing them for rewarding careers in the area of diesel repair.
“Instruction is in the repair, maintenance and testing of diesel engines, power trains and components of trucks and heavy construction equipment,” said Parsons.
He said DMACC also offers a three-semester Diesel Diploma that consists of the first-year fundamentals.
Parsons said the goal of the job fair is to make connections between students and employers as easy for everyone involved as possible.