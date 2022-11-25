April 12, 1955 – Nov. 16, 2022
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for John Dean Burns, 67, were conducted by Minister Jason Zaiger on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Internment will occur at a later date. The honorary casket bearers were his grandchildren Beau Burns, Ethan Burns, Mya Burns, MaKenna Burns, Madison Burns, Natalie Lewis, Noah Lewis, Addy Fischer, Mehki Dennis and Paxton Dennis.
John Dean Burns, the son of Howard and Geraldine (Nelson) Burns was born April 12, 1955 in Lake City, and died Nov. 16, 2022, at the Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 67 years, 7 months, and 4 days. When John was young his mother died and John was raised by Richard and Lela Gleason.
John was baptized in the Lutheran faith and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He attended the Viola Schools, then graduated from Audubon High School with the Class of 1973. John studied at Iowa Central Community College where he played football on the National Junior College Bowl runner-up team.
On Aug. 3, 1974, he was united in marriage to Kathy Elmquist at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with two sons Jerod and Justin. John graduated with a degree in farm mechanics. He farmed for a number of years and also worked for Vigortone Feed. Feeling the need for a change, they moved to Maryville, Mo., and attended Northwest Missouri State University where John received a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Education. He taught school in Dexter, for a period of time then was employed at Swift Meat Packing in Des Moines. John returned to Audubon and worked at the DX gas station.
On July 26, 1991, he married Tracy Porsch at her parents home. Two children, Cole and Samantha were born to this union and they joined their sister, Jessica. John then farmed with Gleason and Gleason for many years. Later he decided to go out on the road and became an over-the-road trucker until his health failed.
John was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He loved to hunt, cook, and ride his Harley. While in High School, John owned a 1970 Chevelle which he dearly loved. Later he was able to locate and purchase another Chevelle similar to the one he had driven in his earlier years. He also enjoyed listening to rock music and reading about and watching Westerns. But above all, he loved being involved in the many activities of his children and grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sisters Jerilyn Burns and Joyce and her husband Ron Hook; his brother Ken Burns; his sister-in-law Judy Burns; and his nephews Jesse Knights and Austin Alt.
Survivors include his children Jerod and wife Brooke Burns of Brooklyn, Justin and wife Abby Burns of Emmetsburg, Jessica and husband James Fischer of Council Bluffs, Cole and wife McKenzie Burns of Cedar Rapids, and Samantha and husband Brett Dennis of Omaha, Neb.; his grandchildren Beau and Ethan Burns of Brooklyn, Mya, MaKenna, and Madison Burns of Emmetsburg, Natalie and Noah Lewis, and Addy Fischer of Council Bluffs, Mehki and Paxton Dennis of Omaha, Neb.; his siblings Jack and wife Diane Burns of Glidden, Karen Burns of Anita, Debbie and husband Dan Umland and Doug and wife Vilinda Gleason all of Audubon, Amy and husband Jeff Knights of Craig, Colo., and Sue and husband Brad Essick of Carroll; his parents Richard and Lela Gleason of Audubon; his sister-in-law Jolene Burns of Guthrie Center; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family prefers memorials addressed to the John Burns Memorial.