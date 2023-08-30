Ag & Natural Resources
Gage Hargens Bee Hotel, Red
Matthew Smith Soil Conservation Display, Blue
Katelyn Warnaca Garden Plot, Blue
Creative Arts
Katelyn Dreher Child on Tractor Photo, Blue
Emily Foran Tree Photo, Blue
Emily Foran City Skyline Photo, Blue
Elly Schultes Canvas Oil Painting, Blue
Elly Scultes Chris Caricature Drawing, Blue
Family and Consumer Sciences
Marie Brand Nabisco Mallomars, Blue
Lane Slater Apple Pie, Red
Personal Development
Mae Petersen “The Weirdest Bird” Poem, Blue
Elly Schultes Bleached and Embroidered Jacket, Blue
Chase Schwab Framed Seed Corn Bag, Blue
Science, Engineering & Technology
Cole Fahn Wooden Fire Department Flag, Blue
Jaylen Malloy Planter, Blue
Zoey Rasmussen Wooden Vase, Blue