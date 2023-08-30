Ag & Natural Resources

Gage Hargens Bee Hotel, Red

Matthew Smith Soil Conservation Display, Blue

Katelyn Warnaca Garden Plot, Blue

Creative Arts

Katelyn Dreher Child on Tractor Photo, Blue

Emily Foran Tree Photo, Blue

Emily Foran City Skyline Photo, Blue

Elly Schultes Canvas Oil Painting, Blue

Elly Scultes Chris Caricature Drawing, Blue

Family and Consumer Sciences

Marie Brand Nabisco Mallomars, Blue

Lane Slater Apple Pie, Red

Personal Development

Mae Petersen “The Weirdest Bird” Poem, Blue

Elly Schultes Bleached and Embroidered Jacket, Blue

Chase Schwab Framed Seed Corn Bag, Blue

Science, Engineering & Technology

Cole Fahn Wooden Fire Department Flag, Blue

Jaylen Malloy Planter, Blue

Zoey Rasmussen Wooden Vase, Blue

