GFWC selling nuts again

GFWC is again selling bags of nuts along with other snacks and treats.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The GFWC/Iowa was founded in 1893 and proud to be a member of the largest and oldest volunteer organizations of the world. Although there is great diversity in ages, interests, areas of expertise of a GFWC/IOWA member, all are united by a dedication to implement charitable, educational and service programs in the State. GFWC/IOWA has worked to address needs of our community which includes promoting education, stressing good citizenship and good health, women’s health, child abuse prevention, care of elderly, recycling and so much more. The present special project is “Raising Mental Health and Human Trafficking Awareness”. Each GFWC/Iowa club is challenged to spend the next two years engaging in local community projects that promote awareness and support services for those suffering from mental illness and those affected by human trafficking. The Audubon Federated Women’s Club will be hosting a guest speaker on Tuesday, October 18th and guests are welcome. Megan Purcell, sexual assault advocate of Catholic Charities will be speaking. Contact Marcia Hanson for more details to attend. Call her at 563-920-0995. The Audubon GFWC is seeking new members and this would be a great time to learn more on the organization and their projects! This organization sells Terry Lynn Signature Collection assorted nuts, chocolate coated nuts, snack mixes, dried fruits and more as their fundraising to support scholarships for area schools. These items make great gifts and have been a well known product in the area. They would like to keep this “easy to belong to” organization moving forward with new members to help the community. Contact Marcia Hanson at 563-920-0995 or email her at martyandmarcia@gmail.com if you have questions or want more information.

