The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The GFWC/Iowa was founded in 1893 and proud to be a member of the largest and oldest volunteer organizations of the world. Although there is great diversity in ages, interests, areas of expertise of a GFWC/IOWA member, all are united by a dedication to implement charitable, educational and service programs in the State. GFWC/IOWA has worked to address needs of our community which includes promoting education, stressing good citizenship and good health, women’s health, child abuse prevention, care of elderly, recycling and so much more. The present special project is “Raising Mental Health and Human Trafficking Awareness”. Each GFWC/Iowa club is challenged to spend the next two years engaging in local community projects that promote awareness and support services for those suffering from mental illness and those affected by human trafficking. The Audubon Federated Women’s Club will be hosting a guest speaker on Tuesday, October 18th and guests are welcome. Megan Purcell, sexual assault advocate of Catholic Charities will be speaking. Contact Marcia Hanson for more details to attend. Call her at 563-920-0995. The Audubon GFWC is seeking new members and this would be a great time to learn more on the organization and their projects! This organization sells Terry Lynn Signature Collection assorted nuts, chocolate coated nuts, snack mixes, dried fruits and more as their fundraising to support scholarships for area schools. These items make great gifts and have been a well known product in the area. They would like to keep this “easy to belong to” organization moving forward with new members to help the community. Contact Marcia Hanson at 563-920-0995 or email her at martyandmarcia@gmail.com if you have questions or want more information.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon surprises Exira-EHK with decisive victory
- Local Farm Bureau Members Advocate in Washington, D.C.
- Local bank sponsors motivational speaker to visit 10 southwest Iowa area schools
- Wheelers Got Game!
- Area Police Reports
- Area Police and Court Reports
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- FOOTBALL CONTEST: First three winners named
- Audubon County Bridge Repairs Complete
- First Year For Fall Festival
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.