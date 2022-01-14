In anticipation of winter weather arriving this season, Audubon County Public Health and Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics will continue to hold the COVID-19 testing center clinic hours from 9-10:30 a.m.

What: COVID-19 testing center

Where: St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Time: 9-10:30 a.m.

Trending Food Videos