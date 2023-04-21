Art surrounds us.
Art is an integral part of our daily lives, encompassing a wide range of media such as music, television, literature, cinema, TikTok videos, news stories, cooking, photography, and many other forms of creative expression.”
“Manning will host Masterpiece Manning: Encounter with the Arts on Saturday, May 6, featuring a wide range of art forms for public enjoyment. The festival is for all ages, and will showcase live music, art displays, interactive art activities, and a community painting project, providing an immersive and engaging experience for attendees.
The May 6 festival will be held at the corner of Highway 141 and Center Street surrounding the Manning Rec Center. The street will be blocked off for events, as well as the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a food truck stationed on site.
Adults and young people are invited to help complete a mural drawn on the retaining wall at the Rec Center.
City Administrator Dawn Meyer, said Manning received a $5,200 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, with the intent of it being used to host an art-themed event. A portion of the funds were used to secure an artist to design the mural.
“We’ve wanted to start incorporating murals throughout the community. A few have already been painted in the Main Street area,” she said.
Meyer said this is the first art festival in Manning within the past 15 years. Planning for Masterpiece Manning has been underway for the past year.
The registration fee for an artist who wishes to have an exhibit is $25. Those interested in exhibiting can contact Meyer at 712.655.2175. Children can display artwork at no cost.
“We are trying to, especially at the beginning stages of this festival, leave it open to people and let them showcase what they feel their best art is,” Meyer said.
The festival will feature music by MHS alum Chris Muhlbauer Saturday afternoon. Two and a Half Guitars, a local band, will perform at the Hausbarn Konferenz Center in the evening for attendees to socialize and enjoy the music.
Sunday: 712 Film Festival
The 712 Film Festival will take place at the IKM-Manning High School auditorium on Sunday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free of charge, and the festival will showcase a variety of films from both students and professionals. Rather than a competition, the event will serve as a platform to exhibit films featuring actors, directors, producers, or screenwriters from the 712 area code, with many from the Manning area. Alongside award-winning high school short films, there will be films from college producers and older filmmakers, most of which will be shorter films.
Programs detailing the films to be shown will be available May 7. The film festival is being sponsored by Kirk Huehn State Farm Insurance.
“We think it’s a natural fit to do both the visual arts, live music and film all together,” Meyer said. “It’s an opportunity for those who wish to participate to make it a full weekend experience.”
Several businesses and individuals have committed to help sponsor the art festival. In addition to the funds from the Department of Cultural Affairs, Vision Care Clinic, Refresh Manning Trust, Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Manning’s hotel/motel tax, Dr. Douglas and Tiffany McLaws, Manning News Journal and the Chamber of Commerce are donors. If you wish to help sponsor the event, contact Manning City Hall, 712.655.2176.
“We’re excited about it,” Meyer said. “The sky’s the limit. We have the ability to make this as big as we want. Financial support is important to the success of these endeavors.”