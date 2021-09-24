Exira-EHK celebrates homecoming this week

Students and staff at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton have been celebrating homecoming this week, and the theme is “Bury the Bulldogs.” The Spartans will take on the Bedford Bulldogs during the football game tonight in Exira at 7 p.m.
The homecoming parade will be held in Elk Horn, starting at 2 p.m., and a pep rally and coronation will follow at the Windmill Stage. Homecoming candidates are Mollie Rasmussen, Alisa Partridge, Ashley Hansen, Macy Emgarten, Jackson Shores, Aiden Potts, Dane Paulsen and Ben Paulsen. Crown Bearers are Evelyn Petersen and Weston Rasmussen. The homecoming court will also be recognized at halftime during the football game on Friday.
Dress up days were also here this week. Today is spirit day. Monday was camouflage day, and Tuesday was tourist day. Wednesday was neon day and Thursday was decade day.