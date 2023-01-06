July 24, 1931 – Dec. 21, 2022
Funeral services for Gladys Marie Hansen, 91, were held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon, with Pastor Dan Beattie officiating. Interment was in Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Casket bearers were Alex Starr, Brandon Hansen, David Hansen, Eric Hansen, Mark Schreiber and Dale Rose. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Gladys Marie Hansen, age 91, of Manning, formerly of Audubon, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Manning Senior Living.
Gladys Marie (Rose) Hansen was born to Christoph H. and Louise (Meyers) Rose on July 24, 1931, on their farm in Arcadia. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Arcadia. She attended a rural school in Carroll County. In 1945 she moved with the family to a farm near Glidden, where she helped her dad farm. In 1951 she moved with her parents to the farm south of Gray.
She met Virgil at a Luther League meeting at Our Savior’s, and they were married on Nov. 22, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran, near Gray. They lived on the farm west of Audubon where they raised Mark (1954), Cindy (1956), and Rod (1958). In addition to maintaining the household, Gladys helped Virgil with some of the fieldwork and milking the cows. She also worked off the farm from the mid-60s on, such as at the Audubon Furniture Factory, Olson’s Grocery, the Friendship Home, and Olan Mills Photography.
She attended Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with Virgil and enjoyed being part of various church activities, such as teaching Sunday School and VBS, and being in a women’s Circle. She was in leadership in 4-H, Audubon Co. Farm Bureau Women, and was on the County Extension Board. Virgil and Gladys took trips together, enjoyed dancing, and visiting grandchildren. Gladys enjoyed sewing and making quilts for all the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In all aspects of her life, Gladys was influenced by her faith in our Lord Jesus. This past year she expressed various times that she knew God’s truth that, because of Jesus, death is not the end.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Virgil Hansen, her parents, her in father-in law and mother-in-law, George and Ida Hansen.
She is survived by children Mark (Lynelle), Cindy Lane, Rod (Tracy); nine grandchildren: Joy (Mark) Schreiber, Eric (Rosie) Hansen, David (Tammy) Hansen, Emily (Minsoo) Seo; Nicole (Alex) Starr, Kirsten Lane; Brandon (Shelby) Hansen, Chelsie, and Reva Hansen. She also has 22 great-grandchildren, and two surviving siblings: Harry Rose and Louise Bruhn.
Memorials may be directed to the Gladys Hansen Family; they will be directed to many of her favorite local charities and organizations.