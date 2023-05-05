MONDAMIN – The Exira-EHK boys’ track team had a pair of championship performances at the Rolling Valley Conference meet Monday night.
Cash Emgarten had both the wins, in the 100- (11.43) and 200-meter dashes (23.13), and that helped the Spartans on their way to a third-place team finish.
The Spartans also got runner-up finishes in the 4x800-meter relay (10:40.75, with Jaiden Pettepier, Owen Juhl, Easton Nelson and Oskar Olsen), Jonas LaCanne in the 400-meter hurdles (1:01.50), the 4x100-meter relay (48.88, with Aiden Flathers, LaCanne, Derrek Kommes and Emgarten), and Emgarten in the long jump (19’2.5”).
The girls were seventh, based on a runner-up finish by Harlee Fahn in the shot put with her toss of 30’0”. The 4x400-meter relay team was third, with Gemini Goodwin, Jaelynn Petersen, Ella Petersen and Gracie Bartz finishing in 5:06.45.
Rolling Valley Conference
Monday, May 1, at Mondamin
Team scores: 1. Woodbine 146, 2. CAM 103, 3. Exira-EHK 92, 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard 83, 5. Boyer Valley 82, 6. West Harrison 36, 7. Glidden-Ralston 28, 8. Ar-We-Va 8.
Exira-EHK results (top 5)
High jump: 4. Derrek Kommes 5’6”, 5. Jonas LaCanne 5’2”. Long jump: 2. Derrek Kommes 19’2.5”. Sprint medley: 5. Exira-EHK 1:48.65. 3200: 4. Eric Wilson 11:44.50. 4x800: 2. Exira-EHK 10:40.75. 100: 1. Cash Emgarten 11.43. Distance medley: 3. Exira-EHK 4:22.30. 400: 2. Jonas LaCanne 1:01.50, 3. Cash Emgarten 54.11. 4x200: 3. Exira-EHK 1:42.69. 200: 1. Cash Emgarten 23.13. 1600: 4. Eric Wilson 5:30.22. 4x100: 2. Exira-EHK 48.88. 4x400: 4. Exira-EHK 4:13.36.
Team scores: 1. Woodbine 160, 2. Boyer Valley 88, 3. Ar-We-Va 74, 4. Glidden-Ralston 68, 5. CAM 63, 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, 7. Exira-EHK 36, 8. Paton-Churdan 23, 9. West Harrison 16.
Exira-EHK results (top 5)
High jump: 4. Jaelynn Petersen 4’6”. Shot put: 2. Harlee Fahn 30’0”. Discus: 4. Harlee Fahn 81’9”. Sprint medley: 4. Exira-EHK 2:12.31. 3000: 5. Ruby VanderWal 17:21.87. 400: 4. Gemini Goodwin 1:12.82. 400 hurdles: 5. Jaelynn Petersen 1:16.02. 4x400: 3. Exira-EHK 5:06.45.