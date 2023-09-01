The DMACC Automotive Collision Technology Program will host its Third Annual Roll-In event from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 8, at the DMACC Ankeny Campus.

Calling all car enthusiasts! The DMACC Automotive Collision Technology program will host its Third Annual Roll-In event from 4-8 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 8, in Parking Lot H (east of Bldg. 10) on the DMACC Ankeny Campus (campus map).
Car clubs and members of the public are invited to roll in and display their cars during this free event, which is open to all vehicle makes, years and stages of build. The Roll-In will also feature food from Smokey D’s BBQ, Kulinary Khaos and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck, plus music, door prizes, vendor displays and demos, and tours of the DMACC Auto Collision Repair Technology program facilities.
“We’re looking forward to hosting our Third Annual Roll-In event here at DMACC,” said Nick Wellik, DMACC Auto Collision Technology Program Chair and Professor. “This is a fun and free opportunity to cruise in, roll in or just walk in to enjoy some great cars, as well as fun activities for the entire family.”
The DMACC Automotive Collision Technology program prepares students for employment in the in-demand automotive collision repair technology industry, including jobs related to paint, refinishing and major structural repairs, while also providing additional training opportunities for individuals who are already employed in the field.
“I would encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about careers in automotive collision repair technology and our DMACC program to stop by the Roll-In,” Wellik said. “We’ll be offering tours of our DMACC Auto Collision Repair Technology program facilities during the event and can answer any questions you might have, too.”
To find out more about the Roll-In, please contact Nick Wellik at (515) 965-7328 ornjwellik@dmacc.edu.