DMACC Realtime Court Reporting program celebrates largest starting class in program history

NEWTON,— With the fall 2023 semester officially underway, the Realtime Court Reporting program at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is celebrating its largest starting class in program history. This fall, a total of 58 students are enrolled in the program, including a record 31 first-year students. The program's LIVE virtual format makes it possible to train more future court reporters, and classes are designed to be completed in two years. The program also requires 4-6 on-site days at the DMACC Newton Campus throughout the semester, starting with an in-person gathering on the first day of classes. Pictured is this fall’s record-breaking group, including students who traveled from up to four hours away, on Aug. 23, 2023, at the DMACC Newton Campus.
For more information about the DMACC Realtime Court Reporting Program, visit dmacc.edu/programs/courtreporting.
Photo credit: Courtesy of DMACC