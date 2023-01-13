Aug. 18, 1943
- Jan. 10, 2023
Funeral services for Joan Dorothy Nielsen, 79, were conducted by Pastor Chris Martin on Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers were Alan Poulsen, Mary Deist, Barbi Danner, and Sharon Vonesh. The casket bearers were Michael Swank, Adrianna Nielsen, Marisa Swank, Jayden Nielsen, Katelyn Nielsen and Roger Poulsen.
Joan Dorothy Nielsen, the daughter of Frosig and Violet (Johnson) Poulsen, was born Aug. 18, 1943, at her parents’ home in rural Exira, and died Jan. 10, 2023, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 79 years, 4 months, and 22 days.
Joan was baptized and confirmed at the Hamlin Lutheran Church in Hamlin. She attended rural school, Sharon #6, the Audubon Junior High then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1961. Following graduation, Joan, was employed as a legal secretary for Clark D. Mantz in Audubon.
On Nov. 7, 1964, she was united in marriage to Thomas R. Nielsen at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with two children Carla and Jeffrey. They raised their family in Audubon where they lived their entire married life. Joan was employed at the Audubon County Extension Service until 1973 when she went to work at Home Federal Saving and Loan as a clerk and loan officer. The bank merged with Landmands National Bank where she worked until she retired in 2008 after spending over 35 years in the banking industry.
Joan was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon and served as a Sunday school teacher, was the Church Council secretary, and Co-chairman of Women of the Word. She was a former member of TTT, was on a bowling league and a member of Audubon Circle A Square Dance Club. Joan enjoyed the summer family vacations. They took many trips to Branson, Mo., including their annual trips to Branson with close friends. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing cards and was a member of several card clubs. But what Joan enjoyed most was the family getaways with their children and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother Roger Lee Poulsen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Rev. Erhardt and S. Marie Nielsen; and her brother-in-law Mark E. Nielsen.
Survivors include her husband Thomas R. Nielsen of Audubon; her children Carla and husband Jeff Swank of Spencer, and Jeffrey and wife Trisha Nielsen of Audubon; her grandchildren Michael Swank and his special friend Nikki Riley and her children Zoie and Westen of Spencer, Adrianne Nielsen of Grimes, Marisa Swank and her fiancé Matt Patet of Burnsville, Minn., Jayden Nielsen of Audubon, and Katelyn Nielsen and special friend Cameron Fry both of Johnston; her great-grandchildren Emmet Klug of Grimes, and Owen Swank of Spencer; her sisters-in-law Sharon Vonesh of Exira, and Mary Nielsen of Pittsburgh, Texas; her brother-in-law Carl and wife Sarah Nielsen of Hyattsville, Md.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.