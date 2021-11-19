Dec. 12, 1921
Funeral services for Mildred Lucille Dreher, 99, were conducted by Pastor Mike Bodkins on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Honorary casket bearers were her grandchildren: Monte Dreher, Marcia Hacker, Mary Neville, Marlys Gorseth, Jared Jensen, Matt Murphy, and Dan Murphy. Casket bearers were: Jesse Hacker, Andy Black, Kris Obermeier, Nathan Neville, Garrett Neville, Justin Walbaum, and Brody Gorseth.
Mildred Lucille Dreher, the daughter of Charles and Nina (Fairchild) Huffman, was born Dec. 12, 1921, at her parents’ home and died Nov. 15, 2021, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 99 years, 11 months, and 3 days.
Mildred was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She attended rural school in Audubon County.
On Sept. 20, 1940, she was united in marriage to Raymon Dreher in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with three children, Ray, JoAnn, and Debra. She was a homemaker for several years raising their children and worked alongside Raymon where they grew row crops and raised livestock. Mildred then worked various jobs in the area including a Certified Nurse’s Aide at the Friendship Home and candling eggs at Audubon Produce. In 1980, they retired and moved into Audubon. Raymon died Jan. 11, 2000. She continued to enjoy her home until she moved to the Friendship Home in September of 2015.
Mildred was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. She enjoyed doing word search puzzle books, cross-stitching, embroidering, and playing bingo. One to never sit still, you could often find Mildred cleaning or cooking and no one ever left her house on an empty stomach. She always cherished the time she got to spend helping Raymon finish their woodworking projects.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Raymon Dreher; her son, Ray (Nancy) Dreher; her grandson, Sean Jensen; her parents; her infant brother, Donald Huffman; her brothers: Guy Huffman, Lyle (Verla) Huffman, and Wayne (Evelyn) Huffman; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Shirley Huffman, Louis (Valeria) Dreher, Dorothy and husbands Stanley Mathisen and Alvan Hansen, and Arlene and husbands Duane Kauffman and Howard Gregersen.
Survivors include her daughters, JoAnn (Donald) Christensen of Audubon and Debra (Pat) Murphy of Des Moines; her grandchildren: Monte (Julie) Dreher of Hamlin, Marcia (Daryl) Hacker of Aspinwall, Mary (Greg) Neville of Odebolt, Marlys (Mark) Gorseth of Omaha, Neb., Jared (Shanna) Jensen of Cedar Rapids, Matt Murphy of Des Moines, and Dan (Jackie) Murphy of Cedar Rapids; her great-grandchildren: Heather (Andy) Black, Ashley (Kris) Obermeier, Jesse (Jennifer) Hacker, Nathan (Sami) Neville, Garrett Neville and special friend Cheri, McKenzie Neville, Brittany Johansen and special friend Brandon, Brody Gorseth, Jordann (Mike) Kelly, Gage Gorseth and special friend Erin, Ganon Gorseth and special friend Kasey, Amanda Dreher, Tiffany (Justin) Walbaum, Preston Jensen, Ella Newton, Nolan Murphy, Kellan Murphy, and Emery Murphy; 19 great-great grandchildren; her brother Jerry Huffman of Spirit Lake, her sister-in-law, Beverly Huffman of Texas; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.