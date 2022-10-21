March 16, 1936 — Oct. 14, 2022
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sally Kay Kerwin, 86, was celebrated by Reverend Antony Mathew on Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment was in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Audubon. The casket bearers were Nic Hansen, Clint Hansen, Jake Hansen, Marty Andreasen, Vincent Andreasen, and Tyler Thygesen.
Sally Kay Kerwin, the daughter of Thomas Henry and Ruth Naomi (Stanley) Kerwin, was born March 16, 1936, at her parents’ home in Melville Township, Audubon County, and died Oct. 14, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 86 years, 6 months, and 28 days.
Sally was baptized and confirmed and was a life-long member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Sally was home-schooled the first two years of her education by Flora Rendelmann the County Superintendent. She then attended Melville #1 through 8th grade and then graduated from the Audubon High School with the Class of 1956.
Sally studied at St. Mary’s College in Breckenridge, Minn., and graduated with a degree in Medical Record Technology in May of 1958.
In July of 1958, Lois Budatz, the Audubon County Memorial Hospital Administrator hired Sally for a position in the Medical Records Department where she worked for over 36 years. During her employment she assisted the physicians in maintaining accurate patient records which would comply with healthcare coding standards.
Sally’s work ethic inspired her to dream big. Her hope to find a place she could call home became a reality in 1980 when she purchased a home on Chicago Street. Sally happily lived there until June of 2017 when she moved to the Friendship Home.
Because of her out-going personality, she made friends wherever she went. Her life was a living example of kindness, generosity, and compassion for others. She looked forward to being with her family to attend celebrations and sharing stories. One of her many gifts was her beautiful, cursive, script penmanship. Many hospital birth certificates were a testimony of her “love of writing” despite any physical obstacle. Sally will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry and Ruth Kerwin; her siblings, twin sister Sara and husband Lindyn Andreasen, Larry Kerwin, Sue and husband Marcus Hansen, and Thomas Kerwin.
Survivors include her sister-in-law Kathleen Kerwin of Portland, Ore.; her nieces and nephews Nicoli Hansen of Oak Park, Ill., Jacob Hansen and Clint Hansen both of Iowa City, Julia Ottoboni of McMinnville, Ore., Joni Tibbits of Robins, Connie and husband Craig Fortier of Atascadero, Calif., Lisa Andreasen of Cedar Rapids, Marty Andreasen of West Richland, Wash., and Vincent Andreasen of Cedar Rapids; her great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.