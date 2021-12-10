A retirement party was held Friday, Dec. 3, for Diane Petersen who was site manager for over 10 years at the Good Neighbor Center. They also welcomed new staff members: Denise Purdy, cook; Kathy Bancroft, cook’s helper and Brenda Bengard as new site manager.
