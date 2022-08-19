EXIRA – Growing up, Kady Petersen was usually out on the farm with her grandpa.
“My dad worked full time and farmed on the side — and when my parents were at work, we were always at the farm with my grandpa,” Petersen said.
Her dad and grandpa raise corn and soybeans and also have a cow/calf herd.
She didn’t have one particular favorite chore, she said, “I loved all of it,” but one highlight was her grandmother’s flower garden.
“My grandma always had a pretty flower garden that I would help her with,” she said. “And Iowa has so many pretty ditch flowers, I would just go cut stuff out of the ditch and make flower displays.”
Fast forward to today, and Petersen owns and operates Exira Flower Supply, and sells flower displays, which includes flowers that she grows herself.
However, she took a roundabout way to get to that point.
After high school, she considered being a speech pathologist, and started by attending the University of Iowa.
“I went to college first at the University of Iowa, and I thought I wanted to be a speech pathologist and I went to two classes and thought — ‘ I do not want to do this,’ ” Petersen said.
She sought advice from her college counselor, and while she wasn’t sure what she wanted for a career, she thought it would be something ag-related.
She told her counselor, “ I feel like I need to transfer schools because there is nothing here in ag.”
She transferred to DMACC, and earned a liberal arts degree and photography diploma while considering becoming a vet tech. When that didn’t seem like the right fit, she eventually decided to get an ag business degree, and transferred to Iowa State University to complete that.
After college, she got a job with Channel Seed, as a seeds man.
“One of the reasons I love that job was being from a farm — you basically talked to farmers all day,” she said.
But things changed, and after about a year and a half, the office she was working in closed, and she would have had to move to St. Louis to keep the job, a move she didn’t want to make so she could continue to be close to home.
Petersen then worked as soybean conditioning facility manager at Ag Hub in Meno. She liked it, but didn’t love the job, and started searching for something else. In the meantime, she started growing her own flower garden, and recalled how in college, she worked in the Hy-Vee Flower shop in Ankeny where her boss saw her potential in decorating flowers.
She worked with her aunt who had been growing vegetables, and used the internet, books and videos to learn more about growing flowers, and eventually created Exira Flower Supply, selling displays online and at Farmers Markets around the area, while still working at Hy-Vee in the flower shop.
One of her goals is to open a flower shop in Exira, and offer workshops and classes on creating displays and arranging flowers. She recently purchased a building in Exira, but doesn’t have a timeline for opening since it needs to be remodeled.
Petersen said the most interesting thing is learning about different types of flowers , and creating a “recipe” for what flowers go together, and the most challenging thing is figuring out how to grow them while dealing with weather and pests and still trying to get the best product. And she likes being able to grow something that someone will enjoy.
“I just love being surrounded by flowers- they smell good, they’re beautiful, and it’s rewarding to watch something that you planted as a seed to a flower that you’re going to deliver to somebody and make their day,” Petersen said.