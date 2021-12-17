Jan. 31, 1929 – Dec. 14, 2021
The family of Charlotte R. Krogh, 92, will meet with friends Sunday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Steven Frock on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The casket bearers will be Kale Krogh, Jace Krogh, Bode Krogh, Gage Krogh, Tyler Beckel, and Chris Krogh.
Charlotte Ruth Krogh, the daughter of Anton and Martha (Hansen) Jensen, was born Jan. 31, 1929, at her parents’ home in Oakfield, and died Dec. 14, 2021, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, at the age of 92 years, 10 months, and 13 days.
Charlotte was baptized and confirmed at the Lutheran Church. She attended rural school “Oakfield Academy” then graduated from the Exira High School with a teaching certificate and taught rural school for a short time.
On April 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to Charles Edwin Krogh at the Exira Lutheran Parsonage by Reverend Stanley Larsen. They were blessed with three sons Terry, Dennis, and Randall. They moved to Charles’s family farm, which they later purchased, east of Exira. They grew row crops and raised livestock for many years. Charlotte helped Charles farm, care for the boys and always had a large vegetable garden. She enjoyed cooking the fresh vegetables and canning the extra produce. During harvest she would work for Garst Seed in Coon Rapids sorting corn. Later she was employed at the vacuum factory in Atlantic, Iowa for several years. Charlotte then was a dietary aide at the Care Center for over 23 years and later helped at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira for a number of years.
Charlotte was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church and a member of the Ladies Group. In her younger years she was a member of a neighborhood club “the home and garden” club. One of Charlotte highlights was her trip to Denmark with some family members to visit relatives. She also collected D&G Copenhagen porcelain and was able to purchase several pieces in Denmark. Charlotte loved to visit with friends and was a member of the Red Hats Society and enjoyed the many interesting excursions they took.
Preceding her in death was her husband Charles E. Krogh; her son Dennis Krogh; her daughter-in-law Joyce Krogh; her parents; her brothers and sisters: Chris and wife Eloise Jensen, Carl and wife Ethel Jensen, Walter and wife Doris Jensen, Bertram Jensen, Claire and husband Darwin McNutt, Mar Soliene Jensen, Bertha Hestir, Mary and husband Sam Simonsen, and Pauline Jones; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dale and wife Elinor Krogh, and Agnes Rose and husband Clarence Christensen.
Survivors include her sons Terry and wife Charlene Krogh of New Providence, and Randall and wife Dottie Krogh of Atlantic; her grandchildren Kyle and wife Teri Krogh of Huxley, Victoria Krogh of Atchison, Kan., Christopher Krogh of Chicago, Ill., Randi Cranston of Atlantic, and Tyler and wife Heather Beckel of Winterset; her great-grandchildren Kale, Jace, Bode, and Gage Krogh all of Huxley, Jackson and Camille Beckel both of Winterset; her step-grandsons Eric Clinton of Falls Church, Va., and Clinton and wife Alysia Clark of Cedar Falls; her step great-grandchildren Andrea Clinton and Katlyn and husband Mike Egan and their daughters Millie and Maddie (Madison) Egan all of Falls Church, Va.; her brother-in-law Leland Jones of Story City, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.