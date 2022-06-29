AUDUBON COUNTY – A project involving replacing blades and towers on wind turbines in Audubon and Guthrie Counties will start next month.

Officials with Mid-American Energy told the Audubon County Board of Supervisors Tuesday the project involves 87 wind turbines, 25 of those in Audubon County. Blades will be 10.5 meters longer, and will produce more energy. Officials said the blades and other supplies will start being delivered, and work will start on July 25. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

The company anticipates dust control will be the biggest concern from the public and has secure funding to purchase floriode, and will also use water trucks to try to control the dust. Officials plan to come back in six weeks and update the status of the project.

