The Audubon County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Audubon County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $45,420 is available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is September 1.
Of the total allocated funds, $2,375 is restricted to the Exira area, $5,060 is designated for the community of Audubon, and $37,985 is available to support projects throughout the county.
Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Audubon County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
Only organizations providing services in Audubon County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501©(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For the Fall 2023 grants, the Audubon County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for extenuating, non-recurring circumstances.
The Audubon County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Audubon County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Audubon County.
These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Audubon County Community Foundation donors. To learn more about donating to the Audubon County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Audubon County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Audubon County Community Foundation Board members: Chair Pat Kaiser of Audubon; Vice Chair Gina Benton of Exira; Secretary/Treasurer Megan Wagner of Audubon; Bob Blomme of Audubon; Travis Nelson of Exira; Donna Olson of Kimballton, and Doug Carter of Audubon.
Please contact Sunni Kamp (sunni@omahafoundation.org) or Sydney Calcagno (sydney@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.