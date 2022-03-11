AUDUBON - It was "Bye Bye" for a famous character in a play at the Audubon High School.

Two performances of Bye Bye Birdie, by Michale Stewart and including music by Charles Strouse. The play was put on March 4-5 in the Audubon HS Auditorium.

For those who don't know the storyline, when rock star Conrad Birdie (Duane Vetter) gets drafted, his fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson (Mason Steckler), whose song Birdie was just about to record. Albert's longtime girlfriend, Rosie (Brittany Huston), pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television, singing to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works, with young Ohio teenager Kim McAfee (Geralyn Anderson) declared the winner, but no one has counted on the jealous wrath of her boyfriend, Hugo (Aidan Griffith) and the humor of Kim’s family and this small town.