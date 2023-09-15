Meals are subject to change
- For Eligible Diners we suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
- Eligible Diners (anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Friday, September 15 — BINGO — Crispy baked chicken, sweet potato fries, baked beans, vanilla pudding.
Monday, September 18 — BINGO — Sweet and sour meatballs, rice or noodles, broccoli, peaches, molasses cookie.
Tuesday, September 19 — Turkey sandwich, potato soup, green beans, pears.
Wednesday, September 20 — Chicken & mushrooms, roasted red potatoes, asparagus, baked apples.
Thursday, September 21 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Friday, September 22 — BINGO — BBQ baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, classic apricots.
Monday, September 25 — BINGO — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll.
Tuesday, September 26 — Mushroom and swiss burger on whole wheat bun, potato wedges, broccoli, tropical fruit.
Wednesday, September 27 — Ham loaf, roasted sweet potatoes, lettuce/spinach salad, pears, tapioca pudding
Thursday, September 28 — Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables,(brocoli, cauliflower, carrots) peaches, breadstick.
Friday, September 29 — BINGO — Beef stew, whole wheat roll, coleslaw, strawberries, peanut butter cookie.
RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before; call 563-3657 for Audubon or 268-2377 for Exira