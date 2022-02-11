AUDUBON – When you come out swinging early, the results are often good for your basketball team.
It also wasn’t too bad that Audubon’s senior duo each hit some milestones along the way.
Aleah Hermansen scored her 1,500th career point while Jaci Christensen grabbed her 900th rebound as both seniors led the charge past an outmanned Riverside squad, 71-26, in Thursday’s Iowa Class 1A regional opener at Audubon.
The Wheelers pressured the Lady Dawgs’ ball handlers from the start and used a swarming defense to force five early turnovers, leading to a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. Christensen accounted for the game’s first six points, while Hermansen – who would cross her milestone point total in the first half — added back-to-back long-range threes as she scored the next eight.
The big run was important to establish control, noted coach Darran Miller.
“That’s exactly what I wanted,” he said. “I was extremely nervous because you play a team two or three times and you never know in regionals. I’m glad we came out with the gas pedal down.
“(Hermansen and Christensen) did great and really dominated on the inside and we had open threes and at the same time they were dishing out,” he continued. “They’ve played enough basketball to know what to expect.”
Riverside didn’t score their first field goal until Becca Cody connected inside with 1:04 left in the first quarter, but by then the Wheelers had the game under control.
The Lady Dawgs had their best stretch in the third quarter, using an 8-0 run with Elyssa Amdor keying the run. The Wheelers restored order with a 9-2 run, with Hermansen scoring on another long-range three and a pair of free throws to restore their 30-point lead at 54-24.
Hermansen and Christensen came out midway through the fourth quarter, with Hermansen scoring a game-high 25 points and Christensen not far behind with 24. The Wheelers hit on nine three-point baskets on the night.
Sophia Taylor had six points to lead Riverside (7-13), while Amdor had five. Five other Lady Dawgs scored but none had more than four.
Audubon improved to 15-8 on the year and will host Ankeny Christian Academy, a 48-38 winner over Paton-Churdan, on Tuesday, Feb. 15.