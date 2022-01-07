AUDUBON - In Lucy Stanerson’s peace poster vision, everyone, no matter what their skin tone, fits together.
Lucy is 12 and in sixth grade at Audubon Community Schools. It’s not a surprise that her favorite class is art, and her art teacher was the one who originally told her about the Lions International Peace Poster contest.
“Miss (Maryssa) Soder told me about it, and said it was a good idea to try it,” Lucy said. She’d never participated in a contest like this, so she came up with an idea and made up a poster to submit.
“This year’s theme was community and peace and how we all fit together,” she said, adding an idea “just came to me, the skin tones and how they fit together,“ she said, and the world, and all the flowers. “Flowers mean peace to me,” she said.
The poster includes many flowers and the earth with different countries. Puzzle pieces in different skin tones, surround the globe, some shaped like people, fitting together. Lucy’s poster portrays community, represented by the world and how everything fits together.
“It’s people holding hands, to see how we are all the same and we all fit together,” she said.
Her poster won first place at the local Audubon Lions Club, then second at the district competition.
Lucy said she was very excited to find out she’d won, and attended a Lions Club meeting to receive her prizes, and got a chance to show the poster to club members.
She won $30 for her first place win, and another $30 prize for the second place win in the Lions District contest.
Lucy and her family came to Audubon in 2019: her father had been hired as the Audubon Community Schools 5th-12th grade principal, Quentin Stanerson. Her mother Nikki works at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics.
Lucy has a younger sister, Ella who is 9 and an older brother, Jack, who is 15.
While moving from one town to another isn’t always fun, Lucy said she has settled in and really likes being in Audubon. “I’ve met a lot of friends here,” she said.
She also participates in sports, she is in softball, volleyball, basketball and on the swim team, but her favorite is definitely art.
Her father thanked art teacher Miss Soder for encouraging Lucy’s interest in art - and other students as well - and he noted students even came in after school to work on projects.
“Kudos to you, Miss Soder,” Principal Stanerson said.