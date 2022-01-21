Dec. 16, 1923 – Jan. 7, 2022
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Lois Darlene Pardee, 98, were conducted by Reverend David Kroeker on Friday morning Jan. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Inurnment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers were Cameron Klever, Conner Klever, and Violet Sandvig. The casket bearers were Clint Madsen, Daniel Possehn, Angela Madsen, Nicki Klever, Katie Madsen, and Gayle Anderson.
Lois Darlene Pardee, daughter of Ernest Rolland and Marie Lorraine (Madsen) McKibbin, was born Dec. 16, 1923, at her parents’ home in Audubon, and died Jan, 7, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon, at the age of 98 years, and 21 days.
Lois had been a member of the First Christian Church in Audubon until the Church closed. She attended the Audubon Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1942.
On May 23, 1942, she was united in marriage to Milford “Mick” Pardee in Maryville, Mo. They were blessed with five beautiful daughters: Marcella, Marjorie, Mona, Melinda, and Patty Jo. When first married, they farmed in Oakfield Township, Audubon County, for a few years. During this time Lois was a homemaker taking care of Mick and the girls. They later moved to Audubon when Lois became employed as a clerk at the Federated Store and later at the Nifty Needle until she retired. Lois and Mick loved gardening and always had beautiful flower gardens and vegetable gardens.
She served on the Friendship Village Board and volunteered wherever she found a need. After moving into the Friendship Home she was a member of the Red Hats Society. Lois enjoyed talking to people and sewing and crocheting. But her true passion was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband Milford “Mick” Pardee; her daughters Patty Jo and Mona Larsen; her parents; her sisters Lucille Loshbaugh, and Lola Hentschel; her brother Charles McKibbin; and her sister-in-law Lorraine Peffer.
Survivors include her daughters: Marcella Possehn and husband Russell of Ankeny, Marjorie Adams of Beaverdale, and Melinda Simonsen and husband Dwaine of LaVista, Neb.; her son-in-law Steven Larsen and wife Barb of Branson, Mo.; her grandchildren Clint and wife Dawn of Sealy, Texas, Daniel Possehn and wife Nicki Kao of Cheyenne, Wyo., Angela Madsen of Des Moines, Katie Madsen and partner Andy Sandvig of Beaverdale, Nicki Klever and husband Josh of Audubon, and Gayle Anderson and husband Evan of LaVista, Neb.; her great-grandchildren Cameron and Connor Klever both of Audubon, and Violet Sandvig of Beaverdale; her sister-in-law Pat McKibbin of Bellevue, Neb.; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.