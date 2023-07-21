July 7, 1952 – July 17, 2023
Zelda Inez Smith, 71, of Carroll, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll officiating.
Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, July 25. Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll
Zelda was born on July 7, 1952 in Audubon, and she was the daughter of Walter and Alice (Juergens) Schrock. She grew up in Audubon where she graduated from high school in 1972. She attended business school in Kansas City and returned to Carroll. She was married to Larry Smith on Oct. 25, 1975 at St. John Lutheran Church in Audubon. Zelda worked at Tony’s Restaurant, General Electric for 20 years, and Farner Bocken for 12 years. She was an avid bowler and belonged to the Women’s Bowling Association. She was a member of the Carroll Jaycee’s and she played on the G.E. Softball Team. Zelda enjoyed attending her children’s sporting activities and she was an Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Zelda was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Alice Schrock; her father and mother-in-law Merlin and Vera Smith; two brothers Curtis Schrock and Russell in infancy; a sister-in-law Mary Schrock; and two brothers-in-law: Eugene and Roger Smith.
Zelda is survived by her husband Larry of Carroll; a daughter Wendy Dentlinger (Keith) of Boone; a son Andy Smith of Omaha, Neb.; a grandson Craig Dentlinger of Boone; a sister Lois Beck (Howard) of New Mexico; two brothers: Ray Schrock (Vicki) of Fergus Falls, Minn., and Micheal Schrock of Des Moines; three sisters-in-law: Judy Thompson (Leon) of Audubon, Marilyn Hocamp of Exira, and Mary Smith of Emmetsburg; three brothers-in-law: Duane Smith of Denison, Jim Smith of Denison, and Ronald Smith (Debbie) of Denison; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.