September 5, 2023
By Mayor Barb
Jacombsen
Dear Editor;
This letter is to the municipality of Audubon. As reported in the paper last week, the position of mayor and two council persons will be on the ballot this fall. By becoming part of the leadership for the community, you have an opportunity to help direct the future of Audubon.
As mayor for the last eight years, I can attest to the fact that there is some work involved but it is not as thankless as people imagine. I imagine that a council person’s position is the same. It is a great opportunity to help the community grow and progress.
Audubon has lost population every decade since 1970. If this trend continues, businesses will start to close, the school will have to consolidate so your children will likely be bused 20 miles or more, and we will not be able to attract new businesses.
By serving in a public office for the city, you have the opportunity to adopt ordinances and policies to reverse this trend and direct a more positive future for the city. This does affect all of us and it is our civic duty to run for office and to vote.
The process is simple to get on the ballot. You need to get two forms (Nomination Petition for Non-Partisan Office and Affidavit of Candidacy) either from the auditor’s office or from the Secretary of State’s web page (https:sos.iowa.gov under elections then candidates then cities). You need 10 signatures from residents of the city on your petition. Return the completed forms to the Audubon County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.
We are fortunate to live in a democracy that allows the freedoms to run for office and to vote. Take the responsibility given us, do your civic duty and run for office. Let’s truly make this an election not just a formality with one person running for each position.
There will also be another item on the ballot, to change where the local option sales tax is directed. I believe that the original purpose was intended to go toward street repair but the current usage is restricted so that the original purpose can’t be honored. Please vote to change this direction so that the city can apply it to street repair.