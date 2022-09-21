AUDUBON COUNTY – More interviews were expected to be held on Thursday for a county information technology (IT) employee.
More interviews expected for county IT employee
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Raining Cats and Dogs
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Audubon County natives come back to Exira to open business
- CROSS COUNTRY: Audubon, Exira-EHK compete at AHSTW Invite
- Audubon FFA holds annual trap shoot
- New Walkway Completed at Museum of Danish America
- Time for pumpkins and scarecrows
- Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Welcomes New Director
- Road Work in Audubon County
- Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.