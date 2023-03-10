Aug. 28, 1944
– Feb. 28, 2023
Kenneth (Ken) David Christensen, the son of Daniel and Hazel (Joens) Christensen, was born Aug. 28, 1944 in Audubon, and died Feb. 28, 2023, in Tolu, Columbia where he lived with his wife, Faidy, and ran their hotel (Hotel Costa Linda.) He was 78.
Ken was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. He attended the Audubon Community Schools graduating with the Class of 1962.
Ken’s successful real estate career (along with farming), spanned several decades in Audubon, Exira, Anita and surrounding communities in Southwest Iowa. He developed relationships with a wide array of people. Ken will be remembered for his outgoing personality, quick wit and contagious laugh.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Daniel and Hazel Christensen; sister Diane Bladt; son Timothy Christensen and daughter Jolene (“Jo) Hasbrouck.
He is survived by his wife Faidy; children: Tom (Kim) of Omaha, Neb.; Lisa (John) Barsanti of St. Paul, Minn.; Kim Taylor (Chris) of Woodville, Ohio; Jess (Brian) Christiansen of Omaha, Neb.; and grandchildren: Connor (Greensboro, N.C.) and Hunter (Kansas City, Mo.) Christensen; Ella, Henry, Charlie and Cate Barsanti (St. Paul, Minn.); Jake Christensen (Michael Appel) (San Francisco, Calif.); Nathan, Loren, and Ally Taylor (Woodville, Ohio); Lexi, Maddy, Livy, Erin and Chelsea Christiansen (Omaha, Neb.). Nephews: Jeff and Cory Albert and Nathan Bladt (Audubon).
Services will take place in Tolu, Columbia. No services are planned at this time in Iowa.