Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is continually working to address one of the primary health concerns affecting our rural communities, expanding mental health services. The MRHC Specialty Clinic is excited to welcome Brian Paugh, PA-C, MSPAS who will be providing tele health mental health services starting August 21st.
With a special interest in adult & adolescent psychiatry, Paugh will provide care to a variety of psychiatric and substance abuse patients in an outpatient setting. He will see patients suffering from anxiety, ADHD, Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorder, Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorders, a variety of mood disorders, and substance abuse disorders. Paugh will also be able to initiate and prescribe medications, order testing, and diagnose patients.
“I’m looking forward to helping the staff and patients of Manning Regional with the mental health needs of the community,” shared Paugh.
If you need additional mental health information, education, or would like to discuss support, please contact your primary care physician at (712) 655-2072.