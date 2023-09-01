The Mobile Food Pantry will continue to serve Audubon County for another year. AMVC Management Services has graciously donated $150 to cover the rental of the National Guard Armory in Audubon for the Mobile Food Pantry.
This years’ rotation will start on Monday, Sept. 11. The mobile pantry will be held on the second Monday of every other month with the following schedule:
Sept. 11th , Nov. 13th, Jan. 8th, March 11th, May 13th and July 8th
We served around 75-80 households at each mobile pantry during this past year in Audubon County.
The Mobile Pantry is made possible by The Food Bank of Iowa partnering with New Opportunities. Together they provide much needed food to families in need within the county.
The Mobile Pantry is free, open to the public, and geared toward individuals and families in need of food assistance. Mobile Pantry attendees are encouraged to bring bags, laundry baskets or boxes to carry their food.
The Mobile Pantry will run from 4:30-5:30 pm. A number system is used to ensure a smooth transition through the line when the mobile starts.
If anyone has any questions regarding the mobile pantry or would like to volunteer to help during the mobile pantry, please contact Cathi Menter with New Opportunities at 712-563-2777.