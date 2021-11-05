March 2, 1958
— Oct. 27, 2021
Graveside services for Cynthia Rae (Lebeck) Bates, 63, were conducted by Pastor Dan Beattie on Tuesday afternoon Nov. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery outside of Van Meter. Honorary casket bearers were Sandra Joppa and Wynn Logue.
Cynthia Rae Bates, the daughter of Richard Elvin and Marville Qurida (Kjar) Lebeck, was born March 2, 1958, in Audubon, and died Oct. 27, 2021, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 63 years, 7 months, and 25 days.
Cynthia was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. She attended the Audubon Community Schools Graduating with the High School Class of 1976. She then received her Certified Nurse’s Assistant designation and was employed at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
On Sept. 20, 1987, she was united in marriage to John “Gene” Newell in Audubon. They were blessed with two children Allen Ray and Cris Edward. She continued to work at the Friendship Home and later helped care for Gene who had health issues. Gene died Aug. 16, 1998. Cynthia kept working and in 2001 met Roger Bates. They became great friends and on April 21, 2011, were married in Audubon. Roger and Cynthia spent many hours renovating their home.
Cynthia loved cats and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a good cook but also enjoyed going and eating at restaurants. She enjoyed rock and roll music, playing cards and watching movies and TV shows.
Preceding her in death was her husband John “Gene” Newell; her parents; her brothers-in-law Roy Sandage and Larry Joppa; and her aunt and uncles Gerald Lebeck, Kenneth Lebeck and Dorothy Lebeck.
Survivors include her husband Roger Bates of Audubon; her sons Allen and wife Ashley Newell of Afton, and Cris Newell of Woodbine; her sister Sandra Joppa and fiancé Wynn Logue of Audubon; her niece and nephews Ryan Sandage, Candy Sandage, and Tony Sandage; her aunts and uncles Donald Lebeck, Ronald and wife Mavis Lebeck, and Wayne and wife Pat Lebeck all of Audubon, Charlotte Avey of Carroll, and Sheri Lebeck of Atlantic; other relatives and many friends.