AUDUBON COUNTY – The Audubon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reappointed Kent Grabill as Weed Commissioner, and approved adding $2,000 per year to his salary,
Grabill is also a roadside manager for the county, and will also receive a 6% salary increase as part of that job due to the agreement for non union workers.
Grabill said the number of hours for the weed commissioner varies from year to year, whether it’s attending meetings or trainings or doing spraying or mowing, and they were down last year due to the pandemic because some meetings weren’t held.
He also said there have been some changes in the job, including having to have certain licensing.
“About five or six (years ago officials) made it mandatory to have a commercial pesticide license even if you don’t spray,” he said.
He was frustrated about salary because one guy he works with “makes within $2 to 3 dollars of what I do. I’ve been there 10 years, and he’s been there a year and half.”
During discussion, adding $1,000 or $1,500 were suggested, but eventually Chairman Doug Sorensen made the motion to add $2,000 to his salary.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to hire a county attorney clerk, approved reappointing a member to the Audubon County Conservation Board, and appointed members to the airport authority board and the board of adjustment.