March 23, 1951
— Aug. 16, 2023
Funeral services for Katherine Rose Frampton 72, was conducted by Pastors Carla Evers and Jeremy Poland (Pastor at Panora United Methodist Church) on Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers were Jeff Beck, Greg Beck, Rick McLaughlin, Bret McLaughlin, and Al Bumgardner.
Katherine Rose Frampton, the daughter of Frank and Violet (Erickson) McLaughlin, was born March 23, 1951, in Audubon, and died Aug. 16, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, where she was receiving treatment for Leukemia, at the age of 72, years, 4 months, and 23 days.
Kathy was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Gray. She attended the Gray community schools then transferred to the Audubon High School, graduating with the High School Class of 1969. Kathy then was employed as a secretary for local businesses.
On June 19, 1971, she was united in marriage to James Frampton at the United Methodist Church in Gray. They were blessed with four children Bridget, Rene, Rachel, and Justin. They lived west of Audubon where they grew row crops, raised livestock, and milked cows. Kathy worked various secretarial jobs in Audubon. After they farmed for a number of years, they moved to an acreage south of Audubon. Kathy enjoyed horseback riding, maintaining their acreage and attending auctions looking for special treasures. Kathy never met a stranger. But most of all she loved being with her family and being involved in all their activities.
Later she moved to Panora where she has made her home for the past few years. There she was an active member of the Panora United Methodist Church, and participated in the Bible Study.
Preceding her in death was her son-in-law Brian Rustvold, her parents Frank and Violet McLaughlin; and her brother-in-law Donald Beck.
Survivors include her children Bridget and husband Pat Obermeier and Rene Rustvold all of Audubon, Rachel and husband Dennis Riesberg of Keystone, Neb., and Justin and wife Dani Frampton of Grimes; her grandchildren Brittni and husband Cody Williams of Hamlin, Kyra and husband Jake Williams of Audubon, Sydney Obermeier of Kansas City, Mo., Harley Riesberg and Aspen Riesberg both of Southerland, Neb., Parker Riesberg of Keystone, Neb., Bristol, Macyn, Riggs and Kase Frampton all of Grimes; her great-grandchildren Ryker, Bennett, and Koen Williams all of Hamlin, Weston and Maverick Williams both of Audubon; her sister and brothers Charlene Beck of Waverly, Glen and Shirley McLaughlin of Kansas City, Mo. and Jim and Janet McLaughlin of Manning; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.