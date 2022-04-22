AUDUBON COUNTY – In the ongoing discussion of Audubon County emergency communications, a tower used by the DOT could also be used by Audubon County, and county officials are waiting for more information from the DOT on the matter.
In 2007, a state board was tasked with creating a better communication system for first responders, and state officials worked with Motorola Solutions to create the new statewide system in 2016, which went into service in 2020.
Earlier this year, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors heard a proposal to upgrade the radio system, including two new towers that cost approximately $4 million. Board members have expressed concern about the cost of the upgrade, but also said they don’t want to have poor communication for emergency personnel.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Board member Rick Thompson said he had visited with an individual from the DOT because they had a 100 foot tower near Highway 44, wondering if it was possible for the county to use that tower. However, he hadn’t heard back from him on Tuesday.
“I put a call into the guy with the DOT, and hopefully I will hear from him, and he was thinking where it’s located is a high spot. He said the elevation was good. And it’s got a concrete building beside it,” Thompson said.