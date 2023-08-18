Ron DeSantis on his Never Back Down campaign, visited Waspy’s in Audubon county Friday, Aug. 11th as part of his campaigning in all 99 Iowa Counties. The Florida Governor is close to a third of the way through this goal and appeared at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend. DeSantis fielded questions from the crowd while his wife, Casey joined him among the crowd. His three children also accompanied him on the trip and were seen throughout the Waspy’s complex and later were picking out sweet corn from a local vendor in the parking lot. (Photo by Jeanne Meaike)
