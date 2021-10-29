Flu Cases Down

Cass County officials said this week that normal winter illnesses, like the flu, aren’t following the typical pattern this year which has resulted in a low number of flu cases around the nation, in Iowa and southwest Iowa..
Rebecca McCann, ARNP, who works in rapid care at Cass Health, said she is seeing the same thing in Cass County that state health providers are seeing: patients who have respiratory virus, common cold virus and COVID-19, but not the flu.
“I have not seen any cases of influenza yet. I am seeing lots of sinus related issues, seasonal allergies, and of course, COVID-19,” she said.
Officials with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said they were starting to see patients with those viruses near the end of September, when they typically don’t see them until November, and believe this year’s pattern is the reason there are such low numbers of flu cases.
But officials warn, the flu season is just getting started. Karla Eilts from Rex Pharmacy said there’s likely not a lot of flu cases yet because we’re not in peak season. She has seen a lot of people coming in for flu shots recently, and they do a “profile check,” meaning they check to see what immunizations people need and give them all at once. She doesn’t have a specific number of flu shots given this year, but thinks it’s comparable to last year.
“I think we’re on track (for the same amount of shots),” she said.
Area school officials say students have been absent because they are sick but it may not be due to the flu since district’s don’t usually get specific diagnosis reports.
Jill Hermansen, RN, NSCN, from the Audubon School District said one case of the flu has been reported so far there. Exira-EHK Superintendent Trevor Miller said the district hasn’t had any reports of the flu so far this year.
In the past month, Miller said the district has had 28 students absent because of illness but it’s unclear if those illnesses were due to the flu.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the school doesn’t track specific illnesses, but said near the end of September and beginning of October, “the middle school and high school had five days that was over the 10 percent absenteeism due to illness,” and the elementary reached that point for one day recently. He doesn’t know if any of those were the flu.
“We’ve just had a wide range of illnesses,” he said.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber also said Atlantic had seen students with a wide range of illnesses, but didn’t know how many students have been absent.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said he hasn’t heard of any reports of the flu.
A national wide flu index shows a majority of the country is the low category, except for parts of Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, and the Iowa Department of Public Health reports overall flu activity is low.