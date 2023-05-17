ADAIR COUNTY – A new book on well maintenance is coming soon, Jotham Arber, Environmental Health Director, told the Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning.
featured
New book on well maintenance coming soon
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon Council meeting to set public hearing dates
- Dorsey found guilty in child endangerment, murder charges
- Shelby County accident leaves two injured
- Audubon County Tourism moves travel forward in Iowa
- Mathisens Keep Volunteer Tradition Alive at the Danish Windmill
- PREP TENNIS: Jensen reaches semifinals of regional girls meet, takes third
- Area Police Reports
- Milk & Honey Relocates to Historic Booth Building
- Spring York University 2023 Dean's List Announced
- Annah Heck earns Bachelor of Science from Concordia University
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.