Iowans can expect their interactions with government agencies to look different starting in July. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her agency reorganization plan into law Tuesday.
The governor said Iowa’s system of agencies and departments will begin working through the processes of restructuring and consolidation in the months before the official enactment of Senate File 514 on July 1. While there may be a “bumps” along the way, Reynolds said, she hopes to have much of the mergers ready by the enactment date.
“For the most part, we should have things where we need, so you know, we’ll be operating from that perspective,” Reynolds said. “So there might be some stragglers but … that’s the goal right now and the intent, and we should be close.”
The nearly 1,600-page bill was one of Reynolds’ highest priorities for the 2023 legislative session, and made it through both chambers with minimal changes. Now enacted, the bill begins the process of compressing Iowa’s current 37 executive-level cabinet agencies down to 16, as well as changing some of the powers of the governor and attorney general.
Democrats proposed amendments for some of the concerns Iowans raised about changes like making the Office of the Consumer Advocate a division under the attorney general’s office and moving the Iowa Child Advocacy Board to the Department of Health and Human Services, changes which opponents said will removes the independence necessary for these entities to operate in the best interest of Iowans. The only changes to the bill approved were technical language fixes by the Senate.
Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls criticized the bill signing, calling it a power grab that takes away checks and balances from government offices and gives the governor the ability to appoint and set salaries for “friends and cronies.”
“House and Senate Republicans refused to fully vet this bill or exercise any oversight on the governor’s office,” Wahls said in a statement Tuesday. “Now it’s law, and Iowans will be living with the consequences for decades to come.”
State agency directors and lawmakers joined Reynolds for the bill signing, where she praised the work done from the plan’s creation to the finish line. The governor worked with the Virginia-based consulting firm Guidehouse LLP , using nearly $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act federal in creating the reorganization plan.
Rep. Amy Nielsen, the ranking Democrat on the House State Government Committee, said the bill prioritizes special interests over Iowans who voiced their concerns with the changes.
“Far too many of the bills like this one have been authored by out of state consultants or special interest groups without real input from Iowans,” Nielsen said. “It’s a power grab and one of the reasons people are so frustrated with politics these days.”
Reynolds said the bill will save taxpayers money, citing the governor’s office finding the more than $214 million in savings over four years. Reorganization will also make Iowans’ interactions with the government easier, she said.
“Builders now must work across four separate agencies to get the licenses and inspections required of them, and that truly slows down the process, but that’s not going to be the case anymore,” she said.
Moving forward, she said many of the departmental changes will follow the example of Iowa’s former departments of Public Health and Human Services, which officially merged in August 2022. The state also consolidated administrative law judges in Iowa Workforce Development and the Department of Inspections and Appeals.
That said, Reynolds said Iowans should not expect these changes to happen overnight.
“I’m not saying there won’t be bumps,” the governor said. “I mean, this is a huge undertaking, but we’re going to do it right, we’re going to get it right. And if we need to slow down any, you know, any of the alignments to make sure that we’re taking all of that into account, we’ll do that.”