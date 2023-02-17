June 15, 1932 – Feb. 11, 2023
The memorial service for Cleta B. Dix, 90, will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech St., in Abilene, Texas, with a reception following at the church. The family will have a private interment. Mrs. Dix will be buried next to her husband, Willard Dix, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 7457 West Lake Road, Abilene, TX, under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Cleta B. Dix, 90, of Boerne, Texas, previously of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2023, at Morningside at Menger Springs in Boerne, Texas. Mrs. Dix was a 47-year resident of Abilene, Texas, and spent her last four years of life close to her daughter’s family in Boerne.
Cleta was born on her family’s farm in Audubon County, on June 15, 1932, to Ellis and Lowene Moreland. She was raised on the farm and graduated from Audubon High School in 1950. She then attended Iowa State College where she met the love of her life, and husband for 66 years, retired US Air Force Lt. Colonel, Willard (Will) L. Dix.
She met Will thru her friend, Will’s sister, Donna Dix Robinson, while attending Iowa State. Donna told Will that there was a girl in her dorm that he had to meet. Donna’s introduction and subsequent “blind date” led to Cleta and Will’s marriage on Sept. 2, 1951. They have four children and celebrated 66 years together until Will passed away in 2018.
She loved her family, church and community. She moved to Abilene in 1971 after Will was assigned to Dyess AFB Texas. They had spent 22 years traveling in the Air Force, and then made Abilene their home. The family joined St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Beacon Sunday School Class. Cleta was very active in various church activities, including kitchen guild and working with youth. She was a member of the Mother’s Study Club, actively involved with all of the kids and their activities and worked at Royal Optical. She played lots of bridge and belonged to several bridge clubs. Cleta never met a stranger, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed by all.
Cleta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Willard Dix. She is survived by her son Ron and daughter-in-law Linda, of Broken Arrow, Olka., her son Mark, of Las Vegas, Nev., her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Terri, of Rowlett, Texas, and daughter Renee and son-in-law Scott King of Boerne, Texas. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren; Kendra Stevens of North Richland Hills, Jeffrey Dix (Stephanie) of Rowlett, Emma Theimann (Ryan) of Garland, Laura Henderson (Austin) of Fort Worth, Texas, Courtney King (Austin) of San Antonio, Matt King (Amelia) of Omaha, Neb., and Jacob and Joshua King of Boerne and five great- grandchildren, Becky, Miri and Lizzie Dix of Rowlett, Texas and Brooks and Hudson Henderson of Fort Worth; two sisters and one brother, Jeanette Petersen (Wayne) of Spencer, Phyllis Wilson (Jan) of Ft. Dodge, and Wayne Moreland (Norene) of Audubon; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Robinson of Manchester, and Carol Slife (Garry) of Independence.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church at 525 Beech Street, Abilene Texas, 79601 or to your favorite charity. The guestbook may be signed and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome. com.